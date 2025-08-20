Photo Credit: Marquee Sports Network

Typically, Chicago Cubs fans attend games at Wrigley Field to put their responsibilities to the side and enjoy the peaceful confines of the ballpark. But unfortunately for one Cubs fan, he not only seemingly had some business to attend to on his laptop, but was also documented publicly while doing so during the Cubs broadcast of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tuesday’s doubleheader was an important one for the Cubs as they attempt to claw back into the race for first place in the NL Central against a red-hot Brewers team that went into the game winning 15 of their last 16 games.

However, the Cubs fan in question seemingly had more pressing matters to attend to on his laptop during the first game of the doubleheader, being captured on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast using his laptop and a mouse.

Naturally, Cubs broadcasters Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were quite curious as to what the fan could have possibly been doing on his laptop while sitting in the outfield bleachers.

“How badly do you want it?” jokes Sciambi about the fan. “Did you bring your mouse? You better bring your mouse. There is only one question. Is this guy doing work? Or, my other thought is he is going over a fantasy football draft.”

“I mean, he could be working,” added Deshaies. “This is the make-up game, right?”

A fan at Wrigley Field spent the Brewers-Cubs doubleheader matinee with a laptop and mouse in the bleachers. Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies on the call for Marquee Sports Network.⚾️💻 #MLB pic.twitter.com/JuNs8YAn3D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 19, 2025

Hopefully it wasn’t work-related. Because if the fan’s employer happens to be a Cubs fan, it is quite likely that they will have seen their employee was doing his work-related duties from Wrigley Field.

Either way, the fan did get the pleasure of watching the Cubs go on to win 6-4 over the Brewers. So maybe they can plan on getting tickets to the nightcap of the doubleheader, where they likely won’t have to be on their laptop throughout the game.