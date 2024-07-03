Photo credit: Bally Sports Detroit

Former Detroit Tigers player and current broadcaster Craig Monroe has been absent from broadcasts since June 9th.

Monroe was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor, and according to The Athletic, those allegations are why he’s not been seen on Bally Sports Detroit broadcasts in over three weeks.

On June 11, a woman took to social media to accuse Monroe of sex crimes, which allegedly began when he was a minor league baseball player. The accusations, which were later shared on X, include rape and child molestation. The woman also accused Monroe of turning her into a prostitute.

Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers reacted quickly upon learning of the accusations against Monroe, reports The Athletic.

Monroe, technically a freelance employee, was immediately sent home from the ballpark and removed from the team’s broadcast schedule, the source said.

According to Fox 2 Detroit and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Florida authorities are currently investigating these allegations against Monroe.

In response to the allegations, Awful Announcing previously contacted Monroe, the Detroit Tigers, and Bally Sports Detroit for comment. Monroe has not responded to the request. The Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit offered the following joint statement:

“Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe,” a spokesperson for Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers wrote to Awful Announcing.

Despite efforts to contact Monroe directly, his legal team issued a statement to Fox 2 Detroit denying all allegations against him. While Monroe has remained silent on the matter, publicly and privately, this statement marks his representation’s first response.

In a statement provided by Michael Manley of Manley & Manley on Tuesday, Monroe “vehemently” denied allegations of sexual abuse and assault that appeared on social media last month. “We will cooperate with law enforcement and are confident that once this case is fully investigated, Craig will be cleared of any wrongdoing,” according to the attorney’s statement. “Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct. He and his family are shocked by these allegations and offer his accuser forgiveness and grace. We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations.”

A nine-year MLB veteran, Monroe, transitioned into broadcasting for the Tigers in 2012. He was slated to be their lead TV analyst for the 2024 season on Bally Sports Detroit. However, his absence from the booth since June 9 prompted a joint statement from Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers on June 21. The statement directed any questions about Monroe’s hiatus to him.

We now know his indefinite hiatus is directly related to these allegations.

PSA: If you or anyone you know is in need, the National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

[The Athletic, Fox 2 Detroit]