Photo credit: The Craig Carton Show

As if things aren’t bad enough for the Toronto Blue Jays down 2-0 in the ALCS, Craig Carton is accusing them of cheating against the New York Yankees.

Toronto’s offense was historic against the Yankees in the ALDS, slugging .601 while hitting nine homers and scoring 34 runs in four games. Against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS, however, the Blue Jays’ offense has been much more pedestrian, scoring just four runs in two games. And the stark contrast has Carton believing something fugazi must be going on.

“Toronto suddenly forgot how to hit a baseball,” Carton said on his daily podcast. “Which makes me think they were probably cheating against the New York Yankees and were stealing the Yankees’ signs. I’ll go to my grave thinking that.”

Carton used the fact that Toronto struggled against Seattle starter Bryce Miller in Game 1 of the ALCS as evidence, referring to him as a “journeyman, no-name, fourth or fifth best pitcher.” While Miller had a very lackluster 2025 season, he did make 31 starts last year with an ERA under three. And Miller has only pitched for the Mariners in his career, negating the journeyman factor.

“I’m saying to myself, ‘now, wait a minute, Toronto can’t hit the ball against this tool, but when Max Fried is on the mound, he couldn’t get out of the third inning against this offense?’ Made me start thinking,” Carton admitted. “Maybe we have another Houston Astros scandal on our hands with those rascals with Toronto.”

The argument would have more credence if the contrast in Toronto’s offense stemmed from being home vs away. But the first two games of the ALCS were played in Toronto, and the Blue Jays were largely shut down. Additionally, it was Seattle’s Josh Naylor who appeared to be stealing signs against the Detroit Tigers earlier these playoffs.

But the most interesting thing about this take is that it continues a trend of past and current WFAN hosts accusing MLB teams of cheating. It started with Evan Roberts back when Carton was his afternoon co-host on WFAN more than two years ago. Roberts saw the Tampa Bay Rays 19-3 home record to start the 2023 season and accused them of cheating. Then earlier this year, former WFAN program director Spike Eskin implied the New York Mets may have been cheating because of their home/road split. And after seeing the attention Roberts and Eskin got with their accusations, Carton relished the opportunity to get in on the action.