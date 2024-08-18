Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Who would have thought that a viral sensation throwing out a first pitch at a New York Mets game could drum up so many fierce reactions? But that’s exactly what we’ve seen after Hailey Welch, better known to the world as the “Hawk Tuah” girl appeared to do the honors on Thursday.

Welch seems to be making the most of her 15 minutes of fame and having a great time doing so. Good for her! But it’s drawing some fairly over-the-top reactions from folks who feel like the sanctity of the honorary first pitch, baseball, and the fabric of American society as a whole is being ripped to shreds.

The Mets were ripped by Sal Licata on WFAN airwaves, Mike Francesa on his podcast, and in the most predictable column in the history of the written word – Phil Mushnick at the New York Post.

But thankfully someone has stepped in to be the voice of reason. And that someone is *checks notes* Craig Carton?

The only first pitch that ever truly mattered/meant something was by President Bush at Yankee Stadium in 2001. Stop complaining and leave ur sanctimonious holier than thou attitudes to yourselves.I give the Mets credit for trying. Now go ahead and insult me and have a blessed day — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) August 18, 2024

Carton’s probably right in this instance. We all remember that 2001 World Series first pitch. It was an incredible moment. But the other first pitches that are memorable are pretty much all because they were terrible or hilarious. And it’s not like teams around Major League Baseball are always using the occasion to always honor community pillars or heroic behavior. The Cleveland Guardians had a D-level influencer throw out their first pitch and he intentionally tried to throw the worst first pitch in history to create content.

So a girl that rose to viral fame for saying “Hawk Tuah” on a TikTok video got to enjoy a moment and shouted out dogs for vets. Somehow we’ll all find a way to move on and nobody is going to threaten to cancel this year’s World Series over it.