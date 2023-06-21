Colorado Rockies analyst George Frazier
By Sean Keeley

George Frazier, a World Series champion pitcher who spent almost three decades as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

According to the Denver Post, Frazier died Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a recent illness.

After two seasons with the Oklahoma baseball team, Frazier spent a decade in Major League Baseball, pitching for five different clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees, was part of the 1984 Chicago Cubs division-winning team, and helped the Minnesota Twins win the World Series in 1987. The Oklahoma City native pitched two scoreless innings in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series and posted 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.

After his playing career, Frazier transitioned into the broadcasting booth, working as a color analyst for the Twins in 1993 and for the Colorado Rockies from 1998 until 2015. He also did commentary for Fox Sports’ broadcasts of the Big 12 Baseball championship.

Frazier was honored by the Rockies with a special ceremony at Coors Field in 2015.

 

After his passing, the Rockies released a statement mourning Frazier.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier,”read the statement, “A retired MLB pitcher, George was a mainstay and the voice behind many classic calls on Rockies broadcasts from 1998-2015. For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball. Our thoughts are with George’s wife, Kay, and his four kids, Matt, Brian, Parker, and Georgia, during this time.”

Tributes for the former Rockies analyst also poured in on social media.

