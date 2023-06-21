George Frazier, a World Series champion pitcher who spent almost three decades as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

According to the Denver Post, Frazier died Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a recent illness.

After two seasons with the Oklahoma baseball team, Frazier spent a decade in Major League Baseball, pitching for five different clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees, was part of the 1984 Chicago Cubs division-winning team, and helped the Minnesota Twins win the World Series in 1987. The Oklahoma City native pitched two scoreless innings in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series and posted 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.

After his playing career, Frazier transitioned into the broadcasting booth, working as a color analyst for the Twins in 1993 and for the Colorado Rockies from 1998 until 2015. He also did commentary for Fox Sports’ broadcasts of the Big 12 Baseball championship.

Frazier was honored by the Rockies with a special ceremony at Coors Field in 2015.

After his passing, the Rockies released a statement mourning Frazier.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier,”read the statement, “A retired MLB pitcher, George was a mainstay and the voice behind many classic calls on Rockies broadcasts from 1998-2015. For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball. Our thoughts are with George’s wife, Kay, and his four kids, Matt, Brian, Parker, and Georgia, during this time.”

Tributes for the former Rockies analyst also poured in on social media.

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of George Frazier. He was by my side when I called one of my first MLB games. Some of my fondest memories as a Rockies broadcaster were of George and his stories from his playing days. He had a huge personality and even bigger heart. RIP George. pic.twitter.com/SZ58Houbwg — Tom Helmer (@TheTomHelmer) June 19, 2023

The entire AT&T SportsNet family is deeply saddened at the sudden loss of of our friend George Frazier. His in-depth knowledge and love of the game spoke to a generation of Rockies fans. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uFX2gLjRhT — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM (@ATTSportsNetRM) June 20, 2023

This one hurts ? In addition to being a Rockies broadcaster, George Frazier was the commissioner of Fantasy Camp & absolutely hilarious with how he’d call people out at kangaroo court. Thank you for adding an extra spark to an already special experience Commish. We’ll miss you! pic.twitter.com/xmmlQyjRkB — Shannon (@LoveTheRox) June 20, 2023

@Rockies fans lost a great friend today in the passing of George Frazier. Personally, he was a brother, a confidant, someone who cared deeply for my family. I will always cherish our time together on and off the air. He had a huge heart and the ability to make you laugh at all — Drew Goodman (@DrewGoodman42) June 20, 2023

George Frazier was one of a kind. Will miss you and that laugh, Georgie! RIP pic.twitter.com/9SOYpDOPsU — Jenny Cavnar (@jennycavnar) June 20, 2023

