The use of “torpedo bats” has quickly become a significant topic of discussion around Major League Baseball, with many sports media personalities speaking out either in favor of or against the new design.

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz provided further proof to the narrative that torpedo bats boost offensive production on Monday, recording four hits in the game, two of which came off home runs, en route to a 14-3 drubbing of the Texas Rangers.

436 FT and 110.2 MPH off the bat! Elly De La Cruz CRUSHES this ball for his second home run of the night! 😱 pic.twitter.com/a6Cs06JKJK — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2025

FS1’s Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on De La Cruz’s performance and the overall impact of torpedo bats at the start of The Herd on Tuesday, outlining how he believes a potential rise in runs scored from the new bats could greatly help the MLB capitalize on what was a rise in viewership for the league in 2024.

“So we talked about this yesterday. Our leadoff hitter again today is baseball,” said Cowherd. “So Elly De La Cruz plays for the Cincinnati Reds. He’s one of the great players in baseball that doesn’t play for the Yankees, or the Mets, or the Dodgers, or the Phillies, or the Atlanta Braves, or the Houston Astros. Elly De La Cruz, a couple of home runs, seven RBIs, he used the torpedo bat. Listen, the Minnesota Twins used the torpedo bats this weekend and got swept, and scored six runs. So it’s like Harry Potter, the wand is choosing the wizard.

“It’s another win for baseball. More runs, more action, more baserunners. Ten teams now are averaging six runs. Last week, I had Rob Manfred, the commissioner of baseball, on, and I said, ‘You have got parody. The only problem is that pitchers are dominating hitters. You have too many teams hitting .240. This morning, you have seven teams hitting over .290. And it’s not slowing the game down. Last night, Cincinnati scored 14 runs and it took two hours and 45 minutes. So, unlike when pitching dominates, those games get into three hours and 15 minutes. It’s a Tuesday or Wednesday night, nobody has that time. People have lives.

Cowherd then compared the impact of new bats to the kind of offense we saw in “The Steroid Era” in baseball, calling the new torpedo bats “legal HGH.”

“We’re now getting more offense, more hitting. And again, not everybody is using the bats. Steroids was different. This is like legal HGH. Steroids would take guys that were non-home run hitters, and suddenly, they were in the race for the American League MVP. It would also help guys like Barry Bonds, allegedly, or other guys. You felt like a lot of times, you were taking Triple-A players, and they were making the big leagues because of HGH. This is totally legal. It’s amazing when you embrace innovation and don’t fight it. Baseball is on a heater. It’s like grandpa got a sports car.”

It certainly seems like we have far too small a sample size to compare the impact of the torpedo bats to the effect that steroids had on players.

Regardless, Cowherd may very well have a point if the data proves that torpedo bats have a direct correlation to harder-hit balls.

There is undoubtedly a reason Nike decided to run a commercial in 1999 with the now-famous catch phrase “Chicks Dig the Long Ball.” Offensive production is always a welcome sight in baseball. So if we see more offense in the coming years as torpedo bats gain popularity, we could very well be in for a renaissance of sorts in viewership around the sport.