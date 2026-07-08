Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 Major League Baseball Draft will be held in Philadelphia ahead of the league’s All-Star Game, and MLB Network is adding a Phillies legend to its coverage of the event.

Cole Hamels, a former Phillies ace who was the 2008 World Series MVP for Philadelphia, is joining MLB Network’s coverage of the 2026 draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The four-time All-Star southpaw retired from playing baseball in 2023 and has been a part-time color commentator for Phillies telecasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia over the last two seasons, taking on some of the duties that Mike Schmidt left behind.

Hamels was drafted by the Phillies out of high school with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2002 MLB Draft, and he went on to pitch 10 seasons with Philadelphia, putting together a sterling 3.30 ERA over 295 games pitched (294 starts).

“When we started brainstorming months ago, we quickly thought of Cole, given his decorated career with the Phillies and being a first-round pick,” MLB Network coordinating producer Chris Roenbeck said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’ll go to him early and often for pitching insights, relying on his unique perspective, which will only enhance our broadcast.”

Hamels joins host Greg Amsinger, along with analysts Mark DeRosa, Harold Reynolds, and Dan O’Dowd on MLB Network’s draft coverage. He’s the only addition to this year’s MLB Network coverage.

“We’re beyond excited to have Cole part of our draft team,” Amsinger explained, adding that Hamels’ “draft experience and pitching expertise will take our show to the next level.”

Hamels is known for his high IQ as a pitcher and should fit in seamlessly as an MLB Network analyst.

The first 10 picks of the 2026 MLB Draft will be shown on NBC in the network’s first year showing the event, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, before the coverage shifts to MLB Network starting with the No. 11 overall pick at 2:30. The entire draft will be simulcast on Peacock.