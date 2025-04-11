Image edited by Liam McGuire

After Cody Bellinger suffered food poisoning from a bad batch of chicken wings, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo claimed the New York Yankees outfielder only has himself to blame.

The Yankees were in Detroit earlier this week. And with the NCAA men’s basketball championship game on Monday night, Bellinger thought he’d enjoy a lovely evening by ordering wings via the hotel’s room service. Several hours after enjoying the wings, Bellinger woke up sweating and vomiting throughout the morning, forcing him to be scratched from Tuesday’s game against the Tigers. But after learning it was hotel wings that did Bellinger in, Russo seemed perplexed by the food order.

Cody Bellinger getting food poisoning from chicken wings has left @MadDogUnleashed bewildered. Just get a grilled cheese sandwich. pic.twitter.com/mIGOUvMpwX — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 9, 2025



“Cody Bellinger got sick on some chicken wings,” Russo said on his SiriusXM Radio show this week. “Why would you have chicken wings from a hotel? Make yourself a grilled cheese sandwich and call it a day. I mean, jeez…Grilled cheese, tomato, and some potato chips and a glass of milk, that should carry you as far as that is concerned.”

The idea that Russo shops for milk and grilled cheese ingredients upon checking into a hotel is funny in itself. But where does he think the Yankees stay when they’re in Detroit, that it’s unsafe for a player to order some wings? If only Russo saw some of the restaurants, bars, and kitchens I’ve ordered wings from over the years.

Bellinger might not be ready to start preparing his own grilled cheese and glass of milk in every city the Yankees travel to, but he will at least side with Russo in not ordering the wings again.

“I can say I will not eat wings for five years,” Bellinger told reporters after returning to the Yankees lineup this week. “I swear. Because the thought of it right now makes me sick.”

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, radio Hall-of-Famer, First Take talking head, and now he’s basically the New York Yankees nutritionist as well.