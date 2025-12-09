Longtime Cleveland baseball beat writer Paul Hoynes has been named the 2026 recipient of the BWAA Career Excellence Award. Graphic via Liam McGuire
Paul Hoynes has been writing stories about professional baseball in Cleveland for more than 40 years.

But next summer, the longtime Cleveland Plain Dealer beat writer will become the story himself as the 2026 winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award, which is presented annually to a sportswriter “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”

Hoynes — better known by colleagues, players and managers as “Hoynsie” — will be presented with the honor at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Induction Weekend Cooperstown, N.Y., which will take place July 24-27. According to a release, he was named on 177 of 407 ballots for the award, edging out the late Scott Miller (128 votes) and Tom Verducci (100 votes) for the honor.

A native of Cleveland, Hoynes first started covering the then-Indians for the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1983. In the years since, he has covered 100-loss teams, 100-win seasons, three World Series appearances, the longest winning streak in baseball history, two home stadiums, one team name change and several Hall of Fame players. He also went viral in 2016 as members of the Indians roster took issue with his skepticism in a season that ultimately ended with a run to the World Series.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, several of Hoynsie’s colleagues took to social media to pay tribute.

