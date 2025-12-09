Graphic via Liam McGuire

Paul Hoynes has been writing stories about professional baseball in Cleveland for more than 40 years.

But next summer, the longtime Cleveland Plain Dealer beat writer will become the story himself as the 2026 winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award, which is presented annually to a sportswriter “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”

Hoynes — better known by colleagues, players and managers as “Hoynsie” — will be presented with the honor at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Induction Weekend Cooperstown, N.Y., which will take place July 24-27. According to a release, he was named on 177 of 407 ballots for the award, edging out the late Scott Miller (128 votes) and Tom Verducci (100 votes) for the honor.

A native of Cleveland, Hoynes first started covering the then-Indians for the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1983. In the years since, he has covered 100-loss teams, 100-win seasons, three World Series appearances, the longest winning streak in baseball history, two home stadiums, one team name change and several Hall of Fame players. He also went viral in 2016 as members of the Indians roster took issue with his skepticism in a season that ultimately ended with a run to the World Series.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, several of Hoynsie’s colleagues took to social media to pay tribute.

Congratulations to @hoynsie, who will be honored at the Baseball Hall of Fame in July as winner of the Career Excellence Award for 2026. He ranks 1st all-time in: CLE baseball games covered, stories written, press box cookies eaten, and brawls with menacing sluggers — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) December 9, 2025

Very first interview I ever did with @hoynsie on radio in spring training. Me: “So Paul, don’t you think this club has a chance to go to the Playoffs and do something special?” Hoynes: “Nick, I picked them last. They’re going to be terrible.” I was mortified. He was right. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) December 9, 2025

Congratulations to esteemed baseball writer Paul Hoynes, who has covered the Cleveland Guardians since 1981, who wins the inaugural BBWAA Platinum Pen award and will be inducted into the writers’ wing of the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in July. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 9, 2025

Nobody is more deserving of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award than my friend and colleague @hoynsie. He is the very definition of a baseball beat writer and a true hall of famer in every sense. I’m so proud and happy for you!! https://t.co/QIiP3ZP1AW pic.twitter.com/nkn5zR5VyH — Joe Noga (@JoeNogaCLE) December 9, 2025

Congratulations to the great Paul Hoynes, the winner of the 2026 BBWAA Career Excellence Award Hoynsie has covered the Guardians/Indians for the Cleveland Plain Dealer for more than 4 decades. A legend and a beloved member of our profession. He has a big weekend coming in… — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 9, 2025