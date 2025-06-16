Clayton Kershaw Credit: ESPN
The San Francisco Giants pulled off what many are considering an absolute heist Sunday night, trading for Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers.

Even members of the Los Angeles Dodgers were impressed by the move.

News of the trade broke as Sunday Night Baseball broadcast was coming on air. Karl Ravech shared the news with ESPN’s audience that had tuned in to watch the Dodgers take on the Giants in a battle for NL West supremacy.

Later in the game, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw put on the headphones to chat with SNB’s booth. Invariably, he was asked for his thoughts on the trade. The longtime LA pitcher threw seven shutout innings in the Dodgers’ 11-5 win over San Francisco on Saturday. Now, however, he was asked to offer his thoughts on their trade for a three-time All-Star still in his prime. Even Kershaw was impressed with what his rivals were doing.

“How about that trade? That’s wild!,” said Kershaw. “Buster’s really doing it! Not Olney; Buster Posey’s really doing it over there. Good for Buster, man. He’s going for it. I’d consider [Rafael Devers] one of probably the top 10 hitters in the game at worst. He’s definitely a game-changer.”

The Dodgers star was still getting caught up on the details of the trade but added that Devers’s arrival “makes [the Giants] better.”

The Dodgers and Giants find themselves locked in a heated battle for the division. Following their 5-4 win on Sunday, LA is up two games on San Francisco, with the San Diego Padres three games back. In other words, Devers’ impending arrival is sure to have a real impact from here on out.

