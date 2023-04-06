On Thursday, the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) announced that Claire Smith was the 2023 winner of the Red Smith Award.

The award is annually given “to a writer or editor who has made major contributions to sports journalism.” Smith is the first Black woman to win the award. Last year’s award was won by Leon Carter of The Athletic.

Smith won the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award, previously known as the JG Taylor Spink Award, in 2017. That same year, she won the Jackie Robinson Foundation’s ROBIE Award, which honors “extraordinary individuals who have devoted a lifetime to improving the circumstances of others by promoting equal opportunity and inclusion.”

Following stints with the New York Times and Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith worked for ESPN for 13 years before being let go at the end of 2020.

Bill Plaschke was the runner-up to Smith, with Tom Boswell finishing third. The award’s voters are “Red Smith Award winners, APSE past presidents, APSE national officers, 10-year APSE members and alumni members who belonged to APSE for at least 15 years.”

