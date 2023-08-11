Enquirer Cincinnati Reds beat writer John Fay poses in the Enquirer Studio in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Enquirer Cincinnati Reds beat writer John Fay poses in the Enquirer Studio in downtown Cincinnati. Credit: The Enquirer
Longtime Cincinnati Reds beat reporter John Fay passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the age of 66.

Fay, who retired from his post at the Cincinnati Enquirer after nearly 40 years with the paper, died of a broken heart both “literally and figuratively,” according to his niece, Erin. John had lost his wife, Laura, in January of this year, after a six-year battle with breast cancer. Erin said that Fay was a great uncle, writer, husband, brother, and human who will be deeply missed.

Fay had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2022 and underwent chemotherapy treatment until January 25, 2023. This was his second battle with cancer, having previously defeated non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the mid-1990s.

After the death of his wife earlier this winter, Fay returned to what had been a second home for nearly 20 years—the Reds press box, which was written about by the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Jason Williams earlier this year. Fay covered the Reds from 2001 until his retirement in 2020. He was briefly gone after taking an early retirement buyout in 2015, but returned and didn’t make his actual retirement official until 2020.

Fayman kept up with the Reds on his personal blog, fayonthereds.com and last tweeted about the team on July 22:

As soon as news spread of Fay’s passing, tributes began to pour in for the legendary scribe:

