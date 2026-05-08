Credit: Reds.TV; MLB

The Cincinnati Reds entered May in sole possession of first place in the National League Central. Now, one week into the month, and the Reds are in sole possession of last place, six games back.

After three straight walk-off, one-run losses to the first-place Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the series concluded with a sloppy effort by Cincinnati in an 8-3 loss on Thursday to complete the four-game sweep. And one play really summarized the day (and series) for the Reds.

Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cubs had the bases loaded with no outs. Chicago’s Dansby Swanson hit a groundball to Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who stepped on third base for a force out before throwing home to catcher Tyler Stephenson. Due to Hayes already touching third base for an out, the play at the plate became a tag play.

However, Stephenson simply stepped on home plate instead of tagging Cubs baserunner Ian Happ, giving Chicago a run instead of resulting in a double play.

Cincinnati announcers John Sadak and Chris Welsh were all over it, even as the play was unfolding, and provided stunned commentary on the Reds.TV broadcast.

This just can’t happen in the big leagues, man. pic.twitter.com/XKKszGAJTi — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) May 7, 2026

“Bounced to third, handled by Hayes,” Sadak said on the play-by-play. “It’s a tag at the plate! He’s gotta tag him! He’s safe!”

“No!” Welsh exclaimed. “No! No!”

“Hayes hit the bag, and Stephenson didn’t realize there was no force at the plate!” Sadak continued. “He stepped on the plate, thinking he could force out Ian Happ! But he scores, because there was a tag play!”

“Oh!” Welsh said. “This is a middle school mistake right here. You have to pay attention to what’s going on ahead of you. Stephenson did not see the force play at third base. Once Hayes steps on the bag, the force is relieved. You have to tag the runner!”

“Oh. Oh my!” Welsh, a former major-league pitcher, continued in disgust.

Maybe Stephenson didn’t know the rule (which would be quite concerning when it comes to a major-league player). Maybe he didn’t see Hayes touch third base before the throw. Whatever the case, it’s an inexcusable blunder.

And the gaffe only looked worse as the inning continued. The Cubs went on to score seven runs in that fourth inning to jump out to an 8-0 lead.