Photo credit: SiriusXM

Tony Clark is no longer leading the MLBPA after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is left wondering what the big deal is.

Major League Baseball was hit with bombshell news Tuesday, when Clark resigned as executive director of the MLBPA after 12 years. The timing of Clark’s resignation was curious, considering MLB owners are expected to lock the players out after the 2026 season, with a salary cap being the likely sticking point in their next collective bargaining negotiations.

After the breaking news, it was soon reported that Clark allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who has been employed by the MLBPA since 2023, which seemingly gave a little more reason for the resignation. But Russo still didn’t get it.

“It was due to an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who is in her 50s – what’s so inappropriate about that?” Russo asked on his Tuesday Mad Dog Sports Radio show. “I don’t understand. This happens all the time, this stuff. Why would that be considered inappropriate? It’s his sister-in-law. Alright, so it’s his brother’s wife. I guess that’s inappropriate. Isn’t that a family matter more so than it’s a union matter?”

Russo’s producer interjected to note the sister-in-law was reportedly employed by the MLBPA. But Russo still wasn’t ready to call it an inappropriate relationship worthy of resignation.

“To me, it reads more of a cover-up with the FBI,” Russo said. “That’s the way I look at it. I might be dead wrong on it. The FBI is investigating the union…I thought this was a little bit of a camouflage.”

The surprising resignation comes amid a federal probe, as the FBI investigates Clark and union leaders over whether funds were misused.

“He didn’t do anything criminally wrong,” Russo added of Clark’s alleged relationship. “He did something stupid. He’s not going to jail.”

Just when you thought Stephen A. Smith calling for the woman’s name to be released might be the strangest take around this scandal within the MLBPA, Russo crafted his own unique analysis. It’s one thing to argue that Clark’s resignation might have more to do with the FBI investigation than MLB reporters are letting on. But questioning why an alleged romantic relationship between an executive and their sister-in-law, who also happens to be a subordinate, is “inappropriate” was bizarre.