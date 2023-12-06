Photo credit: ESPN

Despite being the biggest story of the offseason in Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani doesn’t want any pomp and circumstance surrounding his free agency. And for that, people are irate.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had the gall to admit they took a meeting with Ohtani. Despite everyone knowing there would be mutual interest between the Dodgers and the sport’s best player, the admission immediately garnered scrutiny because of Ohtani’s preference to keep negotiations quiet.

Wednesday morning on First Take, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo tore into the idea that teams should be sworn to secrecy after meeting with Ohtani.

Chris Russo is not enjoying Shohei Ohtani’s free agency tour pic.twitter.com/b6jpmxdsYk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2023



“The fact that we’re even discussing this is a complete joke,” Russo began. “This Ohtani scenario sweepstakes, did you know when he won the MVP he wouldn’t even tell you what his dog’s name was? Because he had his dog there when he won the American League MVP. Anybody who pays Ohtani $600 million needs their heads examined anyway.”

“What is the big secret?! Jeez! He’s a free agent! He’s talked to six teams,” Russo ranted. “What is this, the atomic bomb? We’re not allowed to find out? This is baseball! He’s a celebrity! This is what it’s about. This is stupid, that somehow, someway, if you reveal that you had a breakfast with Ohtani, you should be basically thrown out with the bathwater.”

Now we know why Ohtani is so hellbent on keeping these meetings quiet. Ohtani is an intensely private person who probably doesn’t want to see his name linked to rampant speculation and rumors by talking heads on ESPN. And the Japanese born superstar certainly doesn’t want to see his name and free agency linked to the atomic bomb.

“The idea that we have to treat this as the peace talks in Tehran in World War II is ridiculous!” Russo continued. “When Stalin and Roosevelt and Churchill got together. It drives me absolutely crazy!”

Ohtani is the sport’s biggest star and Major League Baseball probably hoped to capitalize on his free agency. But the rules surrounding Ohtani’s free agency have reporters, insiders and sports entertainers frustrated by the lack of sources willing to offer leaks.

The hush-hush around his meetings with teams may have delayed headlines, but ironically, the secrecy surrounding Ohtani’s free agency is now making it more of a story. If the Dodgers came out and said ‘We met with Ohtani’ without backlash, the news gets zero attention on national shows like First Take. But because Ohtani’s camp is urging teams to keep quiet, the most minuscule leaks are now getting more attention.

It might seem like a bizarre tactic by a player who is the face of baseball and is about to cash in on a more than $500 million contract. But when you see the outrage and tone deaf analogies surrounding Ohtani’s desire to keep his free agency quiet, you can begin to understand why he issued the request.

[First Take]