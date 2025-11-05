Photo Credit: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Joe Davis went from calling the 2025 MLB World Series nationally for Fox to hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers’ championship parade two days later, and radio legend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo had a big, big problem with that.

Russo went scorched-earth on Davis during the latest edition of Mad Dog Unleashed on SiriusXM.

It was a classic “Mad Dog” rant, calling out Davis, the television voice of the Dodgers, for looking like a Dodgers homer rather than an objective national broadcaster after the Toronto Blue Jays’ season ended with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss.

Here’s Chris Russo absolutely bludgeoning Joe Davis for hosting the Dodgers World Series parade with a vintage Mad Dog rant. pic.twitter.com/oukA6aAA5Y — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 4, 2025

“When you’re a national broadcaster, and you’re the voice of the sport on the big stage, when you did a million playoff games, and one of the crippling losses that a franchise is gonna have in the history of the sport; that’s as bad a loss as you’re going to have!” Russo began. “The body’s not even cold yet! And I got Joe at Dodger Stadium doing the freaking Dodger parade! Oh my god! That’s bad! I’m sorry! I don’t care what you say! You can say I’m screaming and yelling about nothing! That would piss me off if I’m a Blue Jay fan!”

Voice of the #Dodgers Joe Davis full introduction during the #WorldSeries parade celebration at Chavez Ravine. pic.twitter.com/fqKPMZrXTa — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) November 3, 2025

“I got Joe Davis shaking everybody’s hand!” Russo said. “Shaking freaking Ohtani’s hand! He’s getting rings! HE’S THE ANNOUNCER FOR THE WORLD SERIES! YOU THINK CURT GOWDY WAS GETTING ANY OF THIS NONSENSE? YOU THINK GARAGIOLA WAS DOING THE PARADE IN ’82 WITH THE CARDINALS? OH MY GOD!

“And he’s got the trophy right there! God, if you’re a Blue Jay fan, you’re vomiting right now! That is bad! I don’t care what you say! You can say I’m being hard, ‘That’s ridiculous, Chris. What’s the big deal? He does the games.'”

“NONSENSE!” Russo continued. “HE’S THE VOICE OF THE WORLD SERIES! HE’S SUPPOSED TO BE RIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE! OBVIOUSLY, HE’S ROOTING HIS ASS OFF FOR THE DODGERS IN THE WORLD SERIES! AND ANYBODY WHO I SPOKE TO HATED THE IDEA! THEY SENSED HE WAS ROOTING FOR THE DODGERS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD SERIES! AND HIS CALL AT THE END WAS RIDICULOUS! YOU GOTTA BE A CHAMPION TO KNOCK THE, WHATEVER HE SAID ABOUT KNOCKING THE DEFENDING CHAMPION OUT! AND THEN HE’S WAXING POETIC ABOUT KERSHAW AT THE END OF THE GAME! THAT NOBODY IN AMERICA CARED ABOUT!

“Oh my god! That’s bad! And that’s wrong! And that’s not the way you do it! I don’t care! Call me anything you want! Call me an old man on a hill screaming; get off my lawn; say anything you want! That’s bogus!”

“The Dodgers should’ve done him a favor!” Russo explained. “‘Joe, you know what? You’re the voice of the team. We just won a classic. Why don’t you lay low here, and we’ll get someone else to do this? Why don’t you lay low? We’ll get David Vassegh. Why don’t you lay low? This is not the time for you. You’re the voice of baseball in postseason play. You can’t be doing our parade, waxing poetic about us at the Blue Jays’ expense.'”

“WRONG!” Russo concluded.

Joe Davis joined SportsNet LA in 2015 and became the successor to Vin Scully as the television play-by-play voice for the Dodgers in 2017. He’s been with Fox Sports since 2014 and replaced Joe Buck as the MLB on Fox lead play-by-play voice in 2022. But apparently Chris Russo wanted him to put his local roots aside as the Dodgers celebrated another title in deference to his national role.