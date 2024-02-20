Chris Caray (via NBC Sports California)

Another member of the Caray family has landed an MLB broadcasting job.

On Tuesday, NBC Sports California announced that Chris Caray, one of Chip’s sons, has joined the Oakland Athletics broadcast team as a play-by-play broadcaster.

Caray joins Jenny Cavnar, the team’s new primary play-by-play voice, as play-by-play broadcasters for the A’s. Dallas Braden returns as Oakland’s primary analyst.

Prior to his hiring by NBC Sports California, Caray worked as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the AA affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He shared the role with his twin brother Stefan.

Both NBC Sports California and Caray discussed his hiring.

“Chris has tremendous skill as an announcer and a true passion for his craft, which is why he’s a rising talent in broadcasting,” said Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. “We are proud that Chris and Jenny are joining Dallas Braden as members of our talented A’s coverage team, and look forward to the season with them in the broadcast booth.” […] “Ever since I was a 12-year-old kid, I dreamed of becoming a Major League broadcaster,” said Caray. “Now, I’m thrilled that that dream has come true. I’m honored and proud to join a franchise with the rich history of the Oakland A’s, and I can’t wait to grow along with this young, exciting team and my new partners with NBC Sports California, Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden.”

It’s unknown how Cavnar and Caray will split the play-by-play duties.

For whatever its worth, the A’s will host the St. Louis Cardinals from April 15-17. Chris Caray’s father Chip is the Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster on Bally Sports Midwest. Chris Caray will be the fourth generation of Carays to call Major League Baseball games after Chip, Skip, and Harry Caray.

Caray is the second son of a broadcaster to get an MLB job this month. Dan Shulman’s son Ben was named the Toronto Blue Jays’ new radio play-by-play announcer last week.

[NBC Sports California, image via NBC Sports California]