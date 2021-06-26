While there are a few things that are actually new MLB history, many things have happened before in the long history of the major leagues. One of those is definitely “players having a last name that ends in x,” with Greg Maddux, Jimmie Foxx, Sandy Koufax, Steve Sax and many others coming to mind. However, Atlanta Braves’ TV announcer Chip Caray delivered a “first and only major leaguer whose last name ends in X” line Saturday about Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher Ryan Hendrix.

Chip Caray: “He is the first and only major-leaguer whose last name ends in X in the history of the game.” 355-game winner Greg Maddux would like a word pic.twitter.com/YTAVWzGw3e — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 26, 2021

It’s unclear if Caray was trying to make a joke here while aware of the others, or if he really forgot about those other players (including Maddux, who he covered with the Cubs in 2004, and who’s well-known for his long Braves’ career). Either way, it led to a lot of Twitter blowback. Here’s some of that:

*eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch* Chip Caray, wiping milk off chin: this is the first and only cereal in history that ends with the word “crunch” — Heredia 2021 ASG (@JDunnah) June 26, 2021

Doesn't Chip Caray cover the Braves? How does someone like Greg Maddux get forgotten? https://t.co/B6hntVqClp — Juan ?? (@ObiJuan714) June 26, 2021

Chip Caray, the 3rd best play by play announcer with the last name Caray, who you crappin’? — Mike Praznowski (@PrazMaster) June 26, 2021

Chip Caray would have been perfect in Anchorman. — Billy Young (@madhtr) June 26, 2021

Regardless of Caray’s intentions here, it led to a whole lot of criticism.

