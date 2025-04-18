Photo credit: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Find someone who loves you the way St. Louis Cardinals announcer Chip Caray loves making 69 references during broadcasts.

It was recently brought to our attention that Caray finds a way to mention “69” in just about every game he calls. And after taking a quick look back on some of his broadcasts this season, we were able to confirm it’s true. Chip Caray loves 69.

It’s not a Chip Caray broadcast without a 69 reference pic.twitter.com/ut0xWiXAST — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 18, 2025



Most of the references come on pitch 69. But with managers often having a quick hook, a starter throwing 69 pitches isn’t always a guarantee, which is where Caray’s creativity can really shine.

The Cardinals were 69-1 last season when leading after eight innings. Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Tom Herr turned 69 years old earlier this year. Mitch Keller reached a significant milestone for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, when he started the 69th home game of his career. And who can forget the day Sonny Gray made it to 69 strikeouts away from 1800 for his career. Send that baseball to Cooperstown!

Keith Hernandez complimented the number 69 during a broadcast last year. But Hernandez better get in line because it seems that no broadcaster loves the number more than Caray. Nice.

Maybe Chip has a little more Harry Caray in him than we thought. And please, don’t let us catching on to your affinity for 69 cause you to temper the references. Keep your schtick up, Chip.