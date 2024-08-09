Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Russo made a big splash while taking aim at an MLB owner on MLB Network Thursday.

And while the “Mad Dog” was at his best as he ripped Jerry Reinsdorf, this level of criticism has been tame compared to 670 The Score.

Most — if not all of the local Chicago radio hosts — have done their part to hold the embattled owner’s feet to the fire. Still, they also have aimed at the play-by-play voice, the now-ousted manager, and so many more faces within and around the organization.

Dan Bernstein has sometimes been critical of the White Sox, lamenting the “weasels” in the organization while debating with his co-host, Laurence Holmes, whether manager Pedro Grifol should be the one to wear this futility fully. While that argument no longer matters since Grifol has been relieved of his duties, there was discussion about what the White Sox claimed to be an “exhaustive” search for their next manager.

One of the names mentioned was Skip Schumaker, a year removed from being the National League Manager of the Year and will almost certainly not be back with the Miami Marlins next season. Bernstein was asked if he’d remove Schumaker from consideration solely because of his proximity to former manager Tony La Russa.

“It’s certainly a mitigating factor in any criticism,” says Bernstein. “I don’t think it rises to the level of disqualification, but the rot in this organization runs so deep that every time more important people step to the microphone, we have more and more questions. It’s just not run properly. This is a crumbling end-stage operation. The only thing that’s going to correct it is an ownership change.

“And that’s not going to happen until Jerry leaves us; it’s just not. At the moment, they’re behaving like a shambling corpse of an organization.”

.@dan_bernstein on the White Sox: “This is a crumbling end-stage operation. The only thing that’s going to correct it is an ownership change.” Listen to transition: https://t.co/h7UxwbE7Ch pic.twitter.com/0r9gD6kV2H — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 9, 2024

Dan Bernstein’s scathing assessment perfectly encapsulates the White Sox’s current state: “This is a crumbling end-stage operation. The only thing that’s going to correct it is an ownership change.” Whether that change comes about remains to be seen, but the pressure on Jerry Reinsdorf is unlikely to subside anytime soon.

[670 The Score]