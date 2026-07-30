Credit: CHSN

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery, but he’s still made an impact in the dugout with his magic wand skills, which Philadelphia Phillies announcers learned the hard way this season.

On Wednesday, the White Sox surprised Vasil with news that the organization will have a magic wand giveaway to the first 20,000 fans who arrive at Rate Field for Chicago’s game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 4. The video went viral on social media.

We need more wands 🪄 pic.twitter.com/tB7pCREe92 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 29, 2026

Heard here first from your local wizard, Mike Vasil: September 4. Wand giveaway. First 20,000 fans. ✨ https://t.co/AVALso9Bnq pic.twitter.com/1XwxvsjfHs — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 29, 2026

And during Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, Vasil wore a Harry Potter costume in the Chicago dugout.

“Guys, now that he essentially has his own night, he’s going to step up his wardrobe costume, don’t you think?” CHSN White Sox reporter Brooke Fletcher said as the broadcast showed Vasil in his Harry Potter costume.

But White Sox play-by-play announcer John Schriffen defended Vasil’s costume.

“You don’t like that look? I think it’s pretty sharp,” Schriffen countered. “He’s got the scarf, the robe, and the appropriate glasses. That is a full costume.”

Harry Potter Night was MADE for Mike Vasil pic.twitter.com/Cptgw75rQE — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) July 30, 2026

yer a wizard, Mike 🪄 pic.twitter.com/WdSOVE869O — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2026

Vasil, who put together an impressive 2.50 ERA over 101 innings pitched in his rookie 2025 season, has helped supply the magic for an upstart Chicago team this year.

The White Sox have been one of Major League Baseball’s biggest surprises in 2026, achieving a 55-51 record that has them in first place in the American League Central. So, Vasil, his wand, and maybe the costume could be coming to national broadcasts this October. If that happens, maybe he can have some teammates dress up as Hagrid and Dumbledore and turn the White Sox dugout into Chicago’s version of Hogwarts.