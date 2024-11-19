Credit: Media Confidential

Chicago Cubs fans will hear some familiar voices when they turn on the radio for the foreseeable future.

According to Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times, Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes and partner Ron Coomer both signed new multiyear contract extensions and will return to the 670 The Score airwaves in 2025.

The 69-year-old Hughes has been the Voice of the Cubs since 1996 and was named the winner of the Ford C. Frick Award by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

After calling games for the Minnesota Twins in 1983, Hughes moved to the Milwaukee Brewers where he was their radio voice for 12 seasons. He eventually became the Voice of the Cubs in 1996 and worked alongside Cubs legend Ron Santo until he died in 2010. After three seasons calling games with former Cub player Keith Moreland, Coomer joined Hughes in the booth in 2014 and they’ve been together since.

The 58-year-old Coomer spent nine seasons in the Major Leagues with four teams, including the Cubs. He briefly called Twins games before joining the Chicago Cubs Radio Network.

