Credit: St. Louis Cardinals

It’s difficult not to think of legendary broadcaster Joe Buck and his family when discussing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Buck’s father, Jack, spent nearly 5o years calling games for the Cardinals. Joe began filling in for his father on local radio and television and went on to call games for his hometown team until 2008.

Now, the Cardinals are paying tribute to two of the club’s all-time great voices with their own bobblehead night.

“August 7th, cannot wait. The Cardinals are honoring, uh, my dad and me with a bobblehead. Dahl-Night, uh, Cardinals and Rockies, uh, we’ll be there. Can’t wait,” the younger Buck says in the announcement video.

“My boys will throw out the first pitch, and it’s very special to our family. And no, I don’t hate the Cardinals. I love the Cardinals. They’re in my DNA. In fact, that World Series trophy back there was a Christmas present in 19— Christmas of 1982, after the Cardinals won the World Series and beat the Brewers.

“My dad gave me that, and there’s nothing more special in my life or on my desk than that. So again, August 7th, Cardinals and Rockies bobblehead. I have a huge head anyway. It’s been bobbling for 56 years, and now the Cardinals are doing this for my dad and me. It’s really cool.

“So my thanks to the Cardinals, and we hope to see you at the ballpark.”

A message to St. Louis from @Buck! 🎙️ Join us at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 7 as we celebrate two Hall of Fame voices who shaped generations of Cardinals baseball! Get your tickets today at https://t.co/e4Gdkp6ub6 pic.twitter.com/4CZpeZu5Jy — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 20, 2026

Joe stepped away from national MLB broadcasts in 2021, but it’s clear the Cardinals still hold a special place in his and his family’s hearts. In 2024, he credited the club with bringing “closure” to his career as an MLB broadcaster when he returned to the booth to call a game at the local level.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III made it clear after the cameo return that Joe can always return to the booth in St. Louis if he wants to.

“I always tell Joe the door’s open if you want to come back down to reality and back to your roots — you can always do a game.”

For now, the Buck family might just be content to take part in such a special night in their honor.