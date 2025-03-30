Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network

St. Louis Cardinals announcer Chip Caray has been around the sport for decades, but he’d never seen anyone do what Willson Contreras did Saturday.

The Cardinals’ star came to the plate in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins and ripped a huge strip of batting tape off the bottom of his bat. He then crammed it in his mouth like a couple of sticks of gum and started chewing.

Caray had been finishing a thought, but went silent for a few seconds after witnessing Contreras.

Willson Contreras eats bat tape.

Chip Caray on the St. Louis Cardinals TV play-by-play call for FanDuel Sports Network. ⚾️⁉️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/JS6FJUYDxm

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2025

“Contreras is chewing on the tape,” he finally said matter-of-factly.

Contreras then struck out swinging.

“And he’ll chew some more as he’s down on strikes,” Caray said (there aren’t any standard announcer calls for when a batter chewing on batting tape strikes out, so Caray improvised nicely there).

A few seconds later, the Fan Duel Sports Network broadcast showed a replay of Contreras ripping and then munching the tape.

“This will be the tale of the tape,” Caray said.

Analyst Brad Thompson had some questions.

“Why use a pocket when you can just eat it?” Thompson said. “Kind of like kids and glue.”