Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest

Those tuning into the early portions of Saturday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Bally Sports Midwest, the broadcast home of the Cardinals, may have had a hard time watching the game, as a hornet around the stadium decided to sit right in the way of a wide-angle camera.

Cardinals broadcasters Chip Caray and Jim Edmonds made light of the situation in the top of the first inning, with Caray in particular hilarious blaming the Cubs for “pulling out all the stops” to beat the Cardinals in this series.

“The Cubs are pulling out all the stops to beat the Cubs in this series,” said Caray. “Look at the size of that murder hornet that they are breaking out against us! It’s the size of a city bus!”

“At least he is a long way away from us,” added Edmonds. “Stay over there.”

Cardinals play-by-play voice Chip Caray:

“The Cubs are pulling out all the stops to beat the Cardinals in this series. Look at the size of that murder hornet!” pic.twitter.com/pxL5hAqcon — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

Caray then went on to add that other insects that are common in Wrigley Field happen to be wasps and spiders.

The pesky hornet wouldn’t remain a talking point for all that long, as the two quickly turned their attention back to baseball for the at-bat at hand from Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras.

But still, this joke from Caray shows that the rivalry between the Cardinals and the Cubs is still alive and well.

[Awful Announcing on X]