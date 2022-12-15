Dan McLaughlin is out as the St. Louis Cardinals play by play broadcaster on Bally Sports Midwest.

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, McLaughin is leaving by “mutual decision” following a DWI arrested last week.

Here’s a statement from McLaughlin, via the Post-Dispatch.

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and (four) children. “As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest,” he added. “I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.” 2023 was set to be McLaughlin’s 25th year in the booth, and 26th overall, with the Cardinals. The 48-year old’s arrest last week was his third DWI arrest, which led to a charge of “Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated” for the most recent offense.

