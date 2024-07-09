Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

With SNY front and center, leading the conversation about Furries over the weekend, other broadcast booths in Major League Baseball took it upon themselves to share their experiences with people interested in anthropomorphic animals or animals with human characteristics.

Why did that even become a topic of discussion during a baseball broadcast?

Well, SNY broadcasts are known to go off track occasionally (looking at you, Keith Hernandez). But this particular mention was due to Pittsburgh hosting its annual furry convention, Anthrocon, which takes place downtown in Steel City every summer.

Hernandez and Gary Cohen had already discussed the “very smelly” Furries basking in the Pittsburgh sun over the weekend. While that drew its own reactions, a mere mention of the Mets losing to the Pirates on Monday over the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast saw Chip Caray and Brad Thompson go into detail about their own run-ins with the furry community.

Cardinals broadcast reflects on their experience at the Pittsburgh furries convention

🎙️ Chip Caray

🎨 Brad Thompson #stlcards pic.twitter.com/Ocmi8LGpqU — VHS (@VanHicklestein) July 9, 2024

“The Mets lost today, 8-2, in Pittsburgh,” said Caray. “The power of the Furries took care of the Metropolitans today.”

“It’s real,” Thompson added. “It’s a real thing.”

“I must say, when we met that Cardinal fans with that Nolan Arenado shirt at the convention the other night in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals third baseman’s taken off,” added Caray.

Caray and Thompson even joked about joining the fun next year. They tossed the idea of sporting the Cardinals mascot costume, Fredbird, to blend in with the furry crowd. They emphasized it wouldn’t be out of disrespect but rather a way to experience the convention’s welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, where everyone feels accepted.

“We saw a lot of interesting creatures,” said Thompson.

“They were. There were dragons, giraffes,” Caray said. “I saw somebody dressed up as Spongebob; I don’t know how that factored in. I saw a lamb. We had a couple of unicorns — that was cool.”

So, who knows? Maybe next year in Pittsburgh, we’ll see Caray rocking a giant Fredbird head on the airwaves. For now, baseball broadcasts have gotten much more interesting — and maybe a little furrier — thanks to the Anthrocon convention in Pittsburgh.

