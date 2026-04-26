Credit: Cardinals.TV; MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals held the 21st annual Purina Pooches in the Ballpark during Saturday’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium. And St. Louis announcers Chip Caray and Brad Thompson went above and beyond to celebrate the festivities.

Caray and Thompson wore dog cones (Elizabethan collars) in the booth to begin Saturday’s broadcast on the MLB-produced Cardinals.TV.

“Last night, Andre Pallante almost K’d nine,” Caray said, bringing out the dog puns. “He struck out eight, a season-high. The Cardinals came up a run short. They try to even the series before we try to get through the dog days of this 17-game run.”

“How apropos is this? Chip and Brad wearing the cones of shame after game one of the series last night,” Caray, the play-by-play announcer, continued. “But no shame; a great ballgame yesterday.”

“Oh, good call on that, Chip,” Thompson, the color commentator, said. “It was a good game. Boy, I see why dogs get frustrated in these bad boys. But it was an entertaining ballgame.”

St. Louis Cardinals announcers Chip Caray and Brad Thompson wear the cones of shame for Purina Pooches in the Ballpark. ⚾️🐶🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/kHhgykV8QV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2026

There are no words sometimes. pic.twitter.com/mVzexJbZzj — Stefan Caray (@StefanCaray) April 25, 2026

So many very good dogs at the ballpark today! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KpF6XT6f76 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 25, 2026

That has to be a broadcasting first.

Seattle came away with an 11-9 win in a wild game. So, the cones of shame remained appropriate, albeit surely quite uncomfortable for the St. Louis crew.