St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin of Bally Sports Midwest was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Sunday in Missouri. It’s the third time he’s been arrested for DWI.

The Creve Coeur Police Department released a statement announcing the arrest and details on Monday night.

McLaughin has been charged for “Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated,” a Class E Felony.

Breaking: @Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent which is a Felony. More to come on @kmov at 10p.m. pic.twitter.com/EvWOrjnmkn — Cory Stark (@CoryStarkKMOV) December 6, 2022

It carries a sentence of up to four years in prison if found guilty.

In 2011, McLaughlin was arrested for DWI for the second time in 13 months. Despite those two DUI arrests, Fox Sports Midwest allowed McLaughlin to return as the team’s broadcaster for the 2012 season after a suspension, and he’s remained the lead television play-by-play voice ever since.

McLaughlin, 48, “was transferred to the St. Louis County Justice where he is being held on $25,000 cash only bond,” according to the Creve Coeur Police Department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was able to reach McLaughlin for comment.

McLaughlin reportedly wrote in a text message, “No excuses. I’m dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family.” He added that he’s “deeply remorseful.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch adds that “Neither the Cardinals nor Bally Sports Midwest immediately commented on McLaughlin’s arrest.”

[Cory Stark; St. Louis-Post Dispatch; Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest]