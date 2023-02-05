The Detroit Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit announced their 2023 TV broadcasting team late last week, which includes former MLB players Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones as studio analysts.

Also included in the announcement was news that Craig Monroe, who spent six seasons playing with the Tigers, will be the primary in-game analyst, joining play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard in the booth.

It was previously reported in January that Jack Morris would no longer be part of Bally’s Tigers coverage.

The entire 2023 TV team also includes Kirk Gibson, who will do some in-game analysis) and Dan Petry, the primary studio analyst. Petry and Maybin are also expected to rotate into the booth as in-game analysts for a few games during the season.

NEWS: @CMo_27 to expand role with Bally Sports Detroit. Former Detroit Tigers @CameronMaybin and Todd Jones also join broadcast team.#DetroitRoots | @tigers — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 2, 2023

“Tigers baseball is always a winner,” Bally Sports Detroit senior vice president and general manager Greg Hammaren said Thursday. “All of us at Bally Sports Detroit are energized about this upcoming season and watching all the excitement unfold. Our crew behind the scenes and our engaging talent on camera are the best in the business. Starting with spring training, we are committed to bringing Tigers fans the absolute best coverage all season long.”

Maybin spent one season with YES Network but his stint there abruptly ended in early January as the network attempted to shake up its talent pool and try to attract some notable names.

Per the Detroit Free Press, Maybin will also continue to work as an on-air contributor at MLB Network and the Chicago Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network.

[Detroit Free Press]