The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in an 18-inning marathon in Game 3 of the World Series as Freddie Freeman was the hero once again.

Freeman launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to lead the Dodgers to victory and give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the series. Last year, he famously hit the first walk-off grand slam in a World Series game against the New York Yankees.

It was tied for the longest game in MLB postseason and World Series history. Amazingly, the only other World Series game to go 18 innings was in 2018 when the Dodgers also won on a walk-off home run, that time against the Boston Red Sox where Max Muncy hit the winning blast.

Here are all the calls from Freeman’s home run, starting with Joe Davis on the Fox Sports call.

FREDDIE FREEMAN HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER FOR THE DODGERS IN THE 18TH INNING TO WIN GAME 3! Joe Davis with the call of a World Series classic for Fox. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/4wa0EHQlMc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2025

North of the border, Dan Shulman had a much more subdued call for the hometown Blue Jays on SportsNet.

Freddie Freeman calls game in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/fsNXPeYZb2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2025

On Dodgers radio, Stephen Nelson somehow had the energy to be out of his seat with excitement calling the Freddie Freeman walk-off.

Here was Jon Sciambi on ESPN Radio.

And the ESPN Deportes and TUDN calls.

While Freddie Freeman was the hero who got mobbed at home plate after his walk-off home run, Shohei Ohtani was the other incredible story from an all-time baseball classic. Ohtani incredibly reached base a record nine times including four consecutive intentional walks from the 9th inning through the 15th inning. He also hit two home runs himself. He will also pitch in tonight’s Game 4. It’s unthinkable to think that what Ohtani is doing is somehow human, yet he continues to defy every preconceived notion about what the limits of a baseball player might be.

Sure, everyone expected the Dodgers to win the World Series with their incredible lineup and the best pitching staff money can buy. But if they do win their second consecutive championship, at least they are going to do it in the most memorable way possible.