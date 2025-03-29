Credit: @RyanDivish on X (formerly Twitter)

Is someone cutting onions?

Perhaps the Seattle Mariners‘ interview room had collected more than its fair share of dust over the past nine years.

Cal Raleigh, the Mariners’ 28-year-old Gold Glove catcher, secured a massive $105 million extension before the start of the 2025 MLB season. The six-year deal, worth $17.5 million per season, solidifies his future in Seattle. But it was a few days later, when Raleigh sat down with reporters, that the full weight of the moment hit.

After answering a few questions, Raleigh paused, his thoughts clearly drifting back over the nine years he’d spent with the Mariners. Then, with a crack in his voice, he said, “I’ve got one more thing.”

“I just want to say thank you to all my coaches,” Raleigh began. “Everybody in the organization, you guys have treated me very well over the past nine — nine years? It’s weird. So, this is the only place I’ve ever known. And I’m hoping that this will be the only place that I ever have to know.”

Raleigh thanked those who helped him along the way, including his teammates and family.

“To all the people that helped me get here… obviously, my teammates — thank you very much. It really means a lot, and to my family, too. Thank you guys.”

Got a little dusty in the interview room as Cal Raleigh had one more thing to say. https://t.co/NEeTHrMk6J pic.twitter.com/q2yhUZcAFE — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 29, 2025

At this point, Raleigh’s composure cracked as he turned to speak about his parents.

“Um, my mom and dad,” Raleigh said as he wiped away tears. “Thank you guys for giving [me] all the opportunities in the world. And my brothers and sisters for always being there for me. I know it’s hard being all the way out in Seattle, but I do love it here. Thank you guys for everything.”

He’s not kidding.

His hometown of Cullowhee, North Carolina, is a good 40-plus hours (without stopping) or nearly 2,700 miles from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

“Thank you guys, as well, for giving me this opportunity to believe in me and lead this team,” Raleigh told Mariners president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto. “I’m going to do everything I can to help you guys — and us — win a World Series.”

There’s something about this that just tugs at the heartstrings.