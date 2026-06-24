Credit: KNBR

The fallout after several San Francisco Giants pitchers wrote a Bible verse to protest Pride Night hats continues after Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey refused to answer questions about the incident during a press conference.

Three pitchers — Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker — wrote a Bible verse on their Pride Night hats during a game last week. Major League Baseball responded to the incident by noting that “writing of any kind, with any message, is prohibited per Major League Baseball’s Uniform Regulations.”

The issue has become a major culture-war conversation. Conservative politicians and commentators, including Vice President J.D. Vance, have chimed in in support of the players, to the anger of many members of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community.

A press conference on Tuesday was the first opportunity for reporters to ask Giants president of baseball operations, and longtime catcher, Buster Posey about the incident.

“I’d like to recognize that the organization has shared its response to Pride Night and I understand there’s strong feelings on this topic. There’s differing perspectives,” Posey began. “Out of respect to everybody involved, it’s not something that I’m going to revisit. I understand that some fans are upset and frustrated and I can promise you that this is something that we have talked about a lot internally and will continue to do so.”

Posey repeatedly told reporters that he would only answer “baseball questions” in response to questions about the incident.

You can watch the full press conference here.

That did not stop the questions, prompting Giants spokesperson Matt Chisholm to reiterate that the club would only answer “baseball-related” questions.

“You guys have made this baseball related because you had Pride Night,” a reporter pushed back. “You guys allowed players on to the field that MLB said should not have had writing on their caps, violating MLB rules. Then MLB said you did not communicate with the players properly that they did not have to wear the hat. So there has been no response about that.”

“We get it. Buster made his statement. If you guys have any baseball questions, we can answer those. Otherwise, we are going to be done,” responded Chisholm.

The non-answers did not go over well with many fans and Giants reporters, who voiced their frustration on social media.

That was the statement of a cooked president of baseball operations on behalf of a cooked front office about a cooked team with a cooked manager. Everyone is cooked, a slow braise that's been smelling the house up all Sunday afternoon (it smells awful in there). — Grant Brisbee (@grantbrisbee.bsky.social) 2026-06-23T21:27:47.707Z

Tense moment during Buster Posey’s press conference where he would not answer questions relating to the Giants pride caps — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 23, 2026

A pretty pointless press conference from Buster Posey -No comment on pride night

-Has not spoken to Devers, will play tonight

-not open to trading Webb

-has not discussed waiving the NTC with Adames or Chapman

-admits its been a rough season Par for the course.… — Giant Hot Takes (@GiantHotTakes) June 23, 2026

Just listened to the Posey media scrum and wow man, I can’t remember the last time SF media was that contentious. Good shit. Incredibly disappointing performance by Posey though. Was given a golden opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to Pride Night and refused to do so. — alex (@bantheshift) June 23, 2026

Posey’s non-statements on the Pride Night controversy certainly won’t go over well with most Giants fans. But I’m not a big “statement right now there must be a statement!” guy. Posey isn’t either. He’s got to build a winning team with winning traits. There’s a LONG way to go. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 23, 2026

To be fair to Posey, there may be several reasons why he refused to answer questions. With letters sent by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley threatening to remove Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption in response to the Pride Night situation, there are reasons why Posey avoiding further comment may be a good idea.

On the other hand, asking for “baseball-related” questions only is a bad look for Posey and the Giants. For better or worse, this scandal is clearly intertwined with baseball.