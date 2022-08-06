During Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was brushed back by pitcher Ian Anderson. Anderson’s pitch sailed toward Alonso’s head but fortunately, the first baseman got out of the way and was not hit. Mets manager, Buck Showalter, though, was understandably not happy, something the SNY broadcast made clear to get across.

After the pitch, the SNY cameras caught Showalter staring out onto the field. The look on Showalter’s face made it clear that he was upset. But in case there was any lingering doubt, SNY removed that in both visual and audio form.

Pete Alonso nearly got hit in the face so the SNY broadcast put a special effect over an angry Buck Showalter ? pic.twitter.com/tuymwg5dm9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2022

This is not something you’re going to see a lot of, especially with such short notice.

These are the kind of things that you maybe expect to see in a postgame show or another setting where the show’s producers have a lot of time to put find the right background music and figure out what to do with the screen. The SNY team, though, was Johnny on the spot, having everything prepared to do this in just a few seconds.

Of course, this begs one natural question. How will SNY follow up on this if and when this happens again? Steam coming out of Showalter’s nose and ears might be a nice touch but also could be too much to ask for.

[Jomboy Media]