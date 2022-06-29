MLBBy Jay Rigdon on

In April, we learned that Buck Martinez was taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays booth for cancer treatment.

Martinez, who has been with the Blue Jays off and on since retiring as a player in 1986, including a spending the last decade plus in the Toronto booth, had yet to return to action.

Thankfully this morning Dan Shulman provided the world with a very encouraging update on Twitter:

That’s obviously tremendous news. Cancer sucks, and Martinez heading for rehab and recovery is a hugely positive sign. Indeed, Shulman followed up by saying there’s a chance Buck could even return to the booth at some point this year.

That would be fantastic. Hopefully Martinez’s recover continues to progress as well as it has so far, and he can get back on the air as soon as possible. The Blue Jays are having a pretty great season so far, and it would be a shame if Martinez wasn’t able to take part in person.

