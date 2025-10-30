Photo credit: Sportsnet

Major League Baseball stadiums use netting to protect fans from foul balls, but Buck Martinez has a better idea: bring your glove.

During the fifth inning in Game 5 of the World Series Wednesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call sent a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage straight back into the stands. The foul ball went up and over the protective netting, bouncing off an unsuspecting Dodgers fan in the front row.

“Should’ve brought your glove” – Buck Martinez after a fan gets hit with a foul ball pic.twitter.com/hovgUVvaPI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2025



“Looks like somebody might have gotten hit with that foul ball,” Martinez said before noting the person was sitting next to longtime Dodgers fan and TV personality Mary Hart.

“They are tending to whomever it is sitting beside her,” play-by-play voice Dan Shulman said. “It looks like as the play resumes, seeing some smiles, so that’s good news…hopefully, whoever it is, is okay.”

“Should’ve brought your glove,” Martinez bluntly stated.

Some of those smiles noted by Shulman may have come from Hart, who appeared excited after she ended up with the foul ball that struck her seat neighbor. As it turns out, it was Hart’s husband, 86-year-old film and TV producer Burt Sugarman, who seemingly forgot his glove for Game 5 of the World Series.

Thankfully, Sugarman appeared to be okay after being briefly tended to by guest services and remained at the game with Hart. Or at least remained for most of the game, leaving slightly early in true Dodgers fan fashion.

Joe Davis, who is the Dodgers’ lead play-by-play voice during the regular season, has done a great job of calling the World Series alongside John Smoltz for Fox. But as Joe Buck can even attest to, fans would love nothing more than to be able to hear their local broadcasters call the biggest playoff and championship games. And Blue Jays fans have had the unique benefit of getting to hear Shulman and Martinez continue to call Toronto’s entire playoff run for Sportsnet in Canada.