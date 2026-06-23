Credit: Chicago Sports Network

Brooke Fletcher is making a bit of history as she steps into the Chicago White Sox booth for the first time on Tuesday.

The daughter of former White Sox infielder Scott Fletcher, Brooke Fletcher will fill in for usual game analyst Steve Stone on Chicago Sports Network during Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. In doing so, Fletcher will become the first woman to ever serve as a game analyst for the White Sox. She’ll call the game alongside White Sox play-by-play voice John Schriffen. The team announced the accomplishment on social media.

Stone is out with an illness, Chicago Sun-Times sports editor and media columnist Jeff Agrest reports.

Steve Stone is under the weather, so BROOKE FLETCHER will make #WhiteSox history. https://t.co/fUEQgwaFr8 — Jeff Agrest #🟦 (@JeffAgrest) June 23, 2026

Fletcher joined Chicago Sports Network as a reporter last season, having worked on Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball package prior. She’s also made stops at ESPN, where she covered college sports for ESPNU and SEC Network, Bally Sports Detroit, where she worked as a host and reporter during Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons telecasts, and Big Ten Network, where she’s covered college football.

Many took to social media to congratulate Fletcher on her debut.