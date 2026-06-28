Credit: CHSN

CHSN reporter Brooke Fletcher became the first female game analyst in Chicago White Sox history when she filled in on the telecast for Steve Stone during a White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Brooke is the daughter of former White Sox infielder Scott Fletcher, and on Saturday, she interviewed her father in what turned into a wonderful moment with a great surprise.

The White Sox celebrated their 99-win 1983 team on Saturday at Rate Field, and Scott was a key player on that team as the starting shortstop. So, Brooke interviewed her father about that team and the special weekend, and the interview led to Scott celebrating the historic accomplishment of his daughter.

Before the game today, @BrookeFletcher interviewed her dad, Scott Fletcher, about this amazing weekend. And got her own surprise at the end 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XVoyBaY0fY — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 27, 2026

“I’m speaking from your daughter,” Brooke said. “This has been really cool just to kind of see you being back here and just kind of reminisce on a really special time in your career. So, thanks for sharing it with me, and thanks for spending some time with me.”

“Well, for your dad, it’s a special time for me to be able to do this with you,” Scott said. “Being full circle. You’re doing a wonderful job. So proud of you.”

Brooke thought that was the end of the interview, but Scott and the White Sox had a surprise in store.

“Now this is a surprise from the fans of Chicago, from the White Sox, from the family,” Scott explained. “It’s your special moment of the lineup and the ball for you making history, and being the first female Chicago White Sox baseball analyst. I think it just shows all your hard work, your passion, everything that you’ve put in to get here. Your mom and I are extremely proud of you. So thankful for you.”

“It’s not just this moment for the fans, but also what you’ve done, the doors that you’ve opened for others to hopefully one day have the opportunity that you have enjoyed,” Scott continued. “So, we love you, and we thank you.”

The rest of the Fletcher family then joined in to celebrate what turned into a very emotional moment.

“Thank you, guys,” Brooke said. “I’ve cried a lot today. Thank you, guys. Thank you. I love you.”

That’s a beautiful moment to appropriately recognize a special achievement for Brooke, and it’s a week that the Fletcher family will never forget.