As someone working in sports media, you oftentimes have to master many things. Delivering the news is one of the tasks, of course, but for Howie Rose, it’s more personal than that.

The longtime New York Mets broadcaster delivers news in the form of gender reveals after Cameo requests, but he’s embraced it. It also appears there’s been more than one of these, and it doesn’t stop at gender reveals.

“There’s a lot of ‘Here’s our gender reveal, would you announce to everybody what we’re having,’” Rose told the New York Post.

“People do ask for some offbeat stuff, but it’s all fun,” Rose tweeted.

People do ask for some offbeat stuff, but it’s all fun. https://t.co/J9KwxFLuXe — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) May 27, 2023

Cameo is an app where people can request video messages from their favorite celebrities for a fee.

Rose said some of the other requests on the app included “introducing the bride and groom at their wedding or a bar mitzvah or something like that.”

Those requests have turned him into a beloved member of the organization and have turned him into a pivotal part of Mets fandom and history. The players, current and former, respect him and he remains true and unfair in his baseball coverage.

According to the Cameo website, and Rose’s profile, you can book a personal video for $80, a business video for $350, a live video call for $240 and a text message for $10 each. He also earned a five-star rating with over 273 bookings.

Rose also is one of the Mets Hall of Fame inductees for 2023, to be honored on June 3 along with Al Leiter, Howard Johnson and Gary Cohen.

