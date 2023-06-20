A West Coast League matchup between the Portland Pickles and the Springfield Drifters on Sunday ended after a malfunction with the lights at the stadium went out. Pickles announcer Mike Chexx had a hilarious reaction to the situation, which has gone viral on social media.

The game itself was actually pretty amazing up until the light error. Portland came back from an eight-run deficit to send the game to extra innings.

The matchup extended all the way to the 12th inning, which is when things were permanently put on pause.

what exactly just happened:

– were losing 8-0

– came back to tie it in the 8th, 9-9

– went to extras

– sprinklers came on

– lights shut off

– it's still technically the bottom of the 12th the baseball gods (and city parks) decided five hours was enough baseball for the day pic.twitter.com/0ESvkoVXpK — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 18, 2023

The moment the lights went out, Chexx let out a drawn-out “Oh” followed by a very lengthy “yeah”, clearly pleased that the five-hour game had reached an improbable climax.

The Portland Pickles post on the incident garnered a ton of interest across social media, gathering over 190,000 views. Chexx then posted a tweet to explain their reaction, discussing their “unbridled joy” in the situation.

“The pure unbridled joy in my voice when the lights went out after calling five hours of baseball is hilarious to me. I don’t know why this organization trusts me to be there announcer, but I will be forever thankful to Pickles Baseball.”

The pure unbridled joy in my voice when the lights went out after calling five solid hours of baseball is hilarious to me. I don't know why this organization trusts me to be there announcer, but I will be forever thankful to @picklesbaseball https://t.co/0JJD6LNJ26 — Chexxy (they/them) (@MikeChexx) June 18, 2023

It seems like this game was cursed, as both attempts to finish the game on Sunday and Monday night were both canceled due to rain.

Tonight's game against @driftersbball has been postponed – set to be rescheduled due to field conditions to a future date TBD. You will be able to use tonight's (6/18) ticket to get FREE berm general admittance to tomorrow's contest at 7:05 PM, along with the rescheduled future… pic.twitter.com/eLWTgXg2rs — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 18, 2023

Tonight's game against @driftersbball has been postponed because Dippie summoned rain again & is set to be rescheduled due to a future date TBD. You will be able to use tonight's (6/19) ticket to get FREE berm general admittance the rescheduled future date TBD of tonight's… pic.twitter.com/OFZUoJfHmd — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 19, 2023

The game will be made up at a later date between the two teams, but the reaction to this strange malfunction from this broadcaster will live on forever.

[Portland Pickles on Twitter] Photo Credit: Portland Pickles Baseball on YouTube