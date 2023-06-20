A light malfunction occurs in a West Coast League game between the Portland Pickles and the Springfield Drifters.
A West Coast League matchup between the Portland Pickles and the Springfield Drifters on Sunday ended after a malfunction with the lights at the stadium went out. Pickles announcer Mike Chexx had a hilarious reaction to the situation, which has gone viral on social media.

The game itself was actually pretty amazing up until the light error. Portland came back from an eight-run deficit to send the game to extra innings.

The matchup extended all the way to the 12th inning, which is when things were permanently put on pause.

The moment the lights went out, Chexx let out a drawn-out “Oh” followed by a very lengthy “yeah”, clearly pleased that the five-hour game had reached an improbable climax.

The Portland Pickles post on the incident garnered a ton of interest across social media, gathering over 190,000 views. Chexx then posted a tweet to explain their reaction, discussing their “unbridled joy” in the situation.

“The pure unbridled joy in my voice when the lights went out after calling five hours of baseball is hilarious to me. I don’t know why this organization trusts me to be there announcer, but I will be forever thankful to Pickles Baseball.”

It seems like this game was cursed, as both attempts to finish the game on Sunday and Monday night were both canceled due to rain.

The game will be made up at a later date between the two teams, but the reaction to this strange malfunction from this broadcaster will live on forever.

