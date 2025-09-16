Photo Credit: 97.3 The Game on X.

Scott Paulus, the Milwaukee Brewers photographer who was involved in a collision with, and then stared down by MLB on Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal, says that the incident is water under the bridge.

Following Milwaukee’s walk-off win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Rosenthal was interviewing Andruw Monasterio, who delivered the game-winning hit. During the interview, Rosenthal spotted Monasterio’s teammates coming in with a Gatorade bath and got out of the way. In doing so, he backed into Paulus, who was trying to get a photograph. The moment went viral because after Rosenthal turned around, he gave Paulus an angry glare and didn’t help him up. Rosenthal has since apologized for what happened and said that he was “surprised” by his look.

On Monday, Paulus was a guest on Drew & KB on Milwaukee 97.3. When asked if he had a message for Rosenthal and what he’d say if he saw him, Paulus made it clear that there’s no bad blood. He also confirmed that the pair spoke.

“We’re all good,” Paulus said. “You’re good, Ken. Thanks a lot. We spoke after the game. We’re all good. Everything worked out fine.”

Brewers Team Photographer Scott Paulus told @DrewandKB that he is “all good” with @Ken_Rosenthal after Saturday’s collision on the field👇 “You’re good Ken. Thanks a lot, we spoke after the game, we’re all good.” pic.twitter.com/zPvgDhgNtK — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 15, 2025

Paulus even added that moments like that are an expected part of the job.

“If you don’t go through those type of celebrations without some sort of kerfuffle, it’s on you,” he said. “It just happens.”