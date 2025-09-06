Photo Credit: AppleTV+

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy has kept on-field reporters on their toes this season with his trend of keeping food items in his pocket to eat during the game. But during Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Murphy’s food assortment was certainly one that was quite jarring for viewers watching at home.

Apple TV on-field reporter Tricia Whitaker helped spark Murphy’s pocket food trend, asking him about a pocket pancake that he pulled out during an interview last month during an Apple TV broadcast.

With the Brewers playing on Apple TV on Friday night, Whitaker didn’t shy away from asking Murphy what he had in his pocket this time around. And it turns out, Murphy came ready with a pocket quesadilla, which he promptly offered to share with Whitaker.

“Is that a quesadilla Pat?” asked Whitaker.

“It is,” replied Murphy. “You caused me a lot of problems last time. You caused me a lot of problems. You want a bite of this?”

“I would love a bite,” replied Whitaker.

Whitaker seemingly expected Murphy to come prepared with more pancakes instead of a quesadilla, as she came prepared with her own small bottle of maple syrup to make the pancakes less dry.

But this seemingly wasn’t an issue for Murphy, as he made use of the maple syrup by pouring it over the rest of the quesadilla and finishing the mid-game snack.

“I might put it on the quesadilla,” said Murphy before doing just that and taking a bite.

“Quesadilla with syrup from Manitowoc, Wisconsin,” replied Whitaker.

Pat Murphy just pulled a quesadilla out of his pocket, put syrup on it, and ate it. (Via: @Brewers)pic.twitter.com/ZkpT8pmheV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 5, 2025

In the day and age where in-game interviews have become a bit repetitive and overdone, depending on who you ask, it is certainly appreciated whenever you have someone like Murphy ready and able to keep things incredibly entertaining.

For as much of a character as Murphy has proven to be throughout his tenure in Milwaukee, the production has also followed, as the Brewers came into Friday’s game with the best record in all of baseball at 86-55 on the year.