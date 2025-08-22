Aug 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

With 16 wins in their last 20 games, it’s hard to imagine all that many things that Milwaukee Brewers could be upset about. But on Wednesday, manager Pat Murphy took issue with question regarding the team’s recent impromptu meeting, a moment that Murphy was largely regretful about when again speaking with the reporter on Thursday.

After being asked whether the clubhouse mood was positive following the team meeting, Murphy snapped on the reporter, calling his question “dumb” and accusing him of trying to stir up negativity despite the fact that the team is on pace to break a franchise record for wins in a season.

“Why wouldn’t you?” replied Murphy after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs. “You trying to be negative? I think that’s kind of a dumb question, but yeah, there’s a great sense — the guys are in great spirits. They’re in line to break a franchise record for wins. Why wouldn’t they be in a great frame of mind? You think that they’re not professional players, you think that would make them think they’re not a good team?”

Predictably, Murphy was in a far better mood after the Brewers 4-1 win on Thursday. He offered an apology to the reporter when he was asked a question by him on Thursday during his postgame media availability.

“I was tough on you, man. I am sorry, you just kind of struck a cord with something. It’s really not what you said. It’s what I was feeling at the time. And you said something that just triggered it. I was emotional, it a kind of tick. I was being a baby myself, so I apologize.”

“Thanks Murph,” replied the reporter. “Not necessary, but thank you.”

“No, I think it was necessary,” added Murphy.

Given the fact that the Brewers have far and away the best record in all of baseball, maybe Murphy was simply irritated that it was even a question that there were any problems in the locker room. Either way, the situation seems like it is water under the bridge now for both Murphy and the reporter.