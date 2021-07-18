The Milwaukee Bucks won in thrilling fashion last night in Phoenix to take a 3-2 series lead over the Suns, which means that Tuesday’s Game 6 in Milwaukee gives the home team a chance to clinch the title.

The Milwaukee Brewers also have a home game scheduled on Wednesday, an interleague clash with the Royals. It was set to be a night game with a 7:10 Central starting time; the NBA game is set to tip at 8 PM Central. Obviously that’s a conflict in terms of both fan interest and potential downtown celebrations; it’s not unlikely that many ticketholders for the Brewers game would gladly not go in favor of trying to grab seats a few miles away at FiServ Forum.

Faced with that, the Brewers announced today a very sensible decision to move their game up to the afternoon:

Yes, we want to watch the Bucks game, too. The start time for Tuesday’s game against the Royals has been changed to 3:10 p.m.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ONmim2RvNV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 18, 2021

Obviously while this will be a convenient move for a lot of fans, there could conceivably be some ticketholders who wanted to attend the baseball game regardless and who now won’t be able to. The team will take care of them as well (in, like, a positive way, not an ominous way):

If you have tickets to Tuesday’s game but can’t attend due to the new start time, you can exchange it for a comparable ticket to another game or a refund. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 18, 2021

Credit the Brewers (and presumably the Royals) for making the proactive call to put the spotlight on their fellow Milwaukee team. And if the Bucks do win, Bernie Brewer might end up with a bit of a hangover on Wednesday morning. (Presumably not unusual for him.)