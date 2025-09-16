Photo Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated becoming the first team in the MLB to clinch a postseason birth. But while the moment was supposed to be a joyous one for the franchise, some were soured to the news after information emerged on Monday about the team locker room celebration, which included a letter to the team that was initially said to be from late Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker.

During the team’s postgame celebration on Saturday night, Brewers manager Pat Murphy was handed a piece of paper by Brewers owner Mark Attanasio that Murphy read to the team. At the end of the letter, Murphy phrased it as if the letter had been written to the team by Uecker before his passing in January, in anticipation of the Brewers making the postseason in 2025.

“Howdy, boys. Never a doubt you would get this invitation,” said Murphy. “You did it by believing. Really miss you guys, and I wish I was there,” Murphy read. “The God Almighty picked me to be on his team up here, albeit I’m the third catcher.

“Told the big guy about you guys. You play hard every night. You’re not afraid to play for each other. He’s obviously very interested in the group with this uncommon goodness… The fact that you have the best record in baseball and the best road record in baseball caught his attention. I know you guys really don’t need me, but I’ve got to tell you, I’ll be on the headset every night watching. And don’t forget to take it all in, enjoy it, keep it light and believe in each other. — Bob Uecker.”

A MUST watch 👇 Pat Murphy read an emotional letter from Bob Uecker as the Brewers celebrated clinching the postseason 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5j6sJCPmb7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2025

Obviously, the letter included several quotes that Uecker couldn’t possibly have known, given the fact that there was a quote about the team having the best road record in baseball. Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg later revealed that the letter was not from Uecker and was instead written by Murphy as a way to include him in the team’s celebration.

The Brewers clarified that this wasn’t an *actual* letter from Ueck. Pat Murphy wrote it as a way to include Bob Uecker in the clinch celebration, the team said. (Not from the Brewers but my understanding is the “road record” comments, etc. were included to make that evident) https://t.co/bGalFZqwWc — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) September 15, 2025

Given how much Uecker loved the Brewers organization, he likely would have loved this letter in his honor.

However, the way Murphy initially phrased it was somewhat deceptive and led to complaints from several local media members.

“I can’t honestly be the only one that found this entire thing to be a little cringe,” wrote Andrew Wagner of 105.7 The Fan.

I can’t honestly be the only one that found this entire thing to be a little … cringe. https://t.co/ZezIXMoWwk — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) September 15, 2025

“Gotta be honest. I’m really not a fan of this,” wrote Evan Boller, a beat writer of UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team. “Figured certain parts were added on, but I thought Ueck at least wrote the general basis. Kinda weird now, especially considering how the social team posted it. Just do a speech about winning it for Ueck next time tbh.”

Gotta be honest. I’m really not a fan of this. Figured certain parts were added on, but I thought Ueck at least wrote the general basis. Kinda weird now, especially considering how the social team posted it. Just do a speech about winning it for Ueck next time tbh. https://t.co/iiiN0xO7aZ — Evan (@EvanBoller) September 15, 2025

“Conveniently misleading the faithful to generate warm fuzzies that might lead to more tickets sold down the stretch. Be better, Brewers,” wrote Jeff Ash of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Conveniently misleading the faithful to generate warm fuzzies that might lead to more tickets sold down the stretch. Be better, @Brewers. https://t.co/Vj8Xl1CVmM — Jeff Ash @jeffash26.bsky.social (@jeffash26) September 15, 2025

It seems that the intent was in the right place, but perhaps next time, Murphy and the Brewers might want to consider honoring Uecker’s legacy differently.