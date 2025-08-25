Photo Credit. MLB/YouTube.

Before Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Francisco Giants began, the Milwaukee Brewers had an on-field ceremony, celebrating the life of their legendary announcer, Bob Uecker.

Uecker passed away in January and even before the 2025 campaign began, it was clear that this season was going to be a tribute to Uecker. That continued on Sunday with a pregame ceremony, a ceremony that included several MLB luminaries, both Brewers and otherwise.

We dedicate today to a larger than life legend. A baseball icon. The voice of Brewers Baseball forever. Bob Uecker 💙#ThankYouUeck pic.twitter.com/SiIl0uPYqR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2025

A beautiful ceremony with a legendary Crew 💙 Broadcasting icon Bob Costas hosted our pregame Celebration of Life for Ueck with special guests Christian Yelich, Bud Selig, Mark Attanasio, Robin Yount, George Brett, Ted Simmons, and Brian Anderson pic.twitter.com/HTmrAhExHb — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 24, 2025

When the Uecker family got ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, they were joined on the field by the entire Brewers team. And instead of having their own last names on the backs of their jerseys, they all said “Ueck.”

The tributes also came during the game and were not limited to just the Brewers. When Luis Matos homered for the Giants in the second inning, San Francisco announcer Dave Flemming used Uecker famed, “Get up, get up. Get outta here. Gone” call to honor Uecker.

Dave Flemming pays tribute to Bob Uecker on this Luis Matos home run call 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/6RFivw5LoQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 24, 2025

Additionally, Giants shortstop Willy Adames, who played with the Brewers from 2021-2024, once again paid tribute to Uecker, this time with his shoes.

With the @Brewers holding a celebration of life for Bob Uecker this afternoon, Willy Adames honored the legendary broadcaster with custom cleats 🧡💛 pic.twitter.com/DUsNHxy6IA — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 24, 2025

Certainly, it’s not hard to see what kind of impact Uecker had, and continues to have, on the Brewers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and all of baseball.