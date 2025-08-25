The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated the life of the legendary Bob Uecker before Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Photo Credit. MLB/YouTube. Photo Credit. MLB/YouTube.
MLBRadioBy Michael Dixon on

Before Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Francisco Giants began, the Milwaukee Brewers had an on-field ceremony, celebrating the life of their legendary announcer, Bob Uecker.

Uecker passed away in January and even before the 2025 campaign began, it was clear that this season was going to be a tribute to Uecker. That continued on Sunday with a pregame ceremony, a ceremony that included several MLB luminaries, both Brewers and otherwise.

When the Uecker family got ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, they were joined on the field by the entire Brewers team. And instead of having their own last names on the backs of their jerseys, they all said “Ueck.”

The tributes also came during the game and were not limited to just the Brewers. When Luis Matos homered for the Giants in the second inning, San Francisco announcer Dave Flemming used Uecker famed, “Get up, get up. Get outta here. Gone” call to honor Uecker.

Additionally, Giants shortstop Willy Adames, who played with the Brewers from 2021-2024, once again paid tribute to Uecker, this time with his shoes.

Certainly, it’s not hard to see what kind of impact Uecker had, and continues to have, on the Brewers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and all of baseball.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon