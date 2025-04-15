During the top of the fifth inning of Monday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays, Braves sideline reporter Wiley Ballard hosted a segment called “The Field Report” where he interviewed two fans in attendance. But fans at home quickly discovered that Monday’s segment was far from a normal fan interview.

At first, it appeared to be a very typical, professional, interview where Ballard questioned two women in attendance, Lauren and Kayla, about whether they regularly attended Braves games and how they were feeling about the Braves chances in Monday’s game.

But as Ballard went to end the interview and throw things back to the broadcast team in the booth, he joked that he would “go to work” on convincing Lauren to become a regular Braves fan after she had said she was “not quite” sold on being a fan of the team earlier in the interview.

“Alright guys, I’m gonna go to work up here guys. Good luck the rest of the way,” said Ballard.

Ballard did indeed “go to work.” But his “work” involved attempting to get Lauren to put her number in his phone. That is, after a little push from Braves play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin.

“Okay Wiley, you’ve got four innings to get the numbers,” said Gaudin. “Give us some more Braves fans.”

“I’m on it, I’m on it,” replied Ballard.

While the Braves were trying to score runs, their sideline reporter was out here scoring digits.pic.twitter.com/Zdt1CdNc3g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2025

Ballard wasted no time in pulling out his phone and telling Lauren that he was being asked by Gaudin to get her numbers.

“Alright, so they want me to get your number,” Ballard told Lauren.

“They want you to get my number?” replied Lauren, who seemed dubious at first.

“I’m dead serious,” added Ballard. “They are saying in my ear right now… She doesn’t believe me because she thinks you guys are making this up. I might use that in the future, that’s a pretty good move.”

The whole time, Gaudin and Braves color analyst CJ Nitkowski were in disbelief at the fact that Ballard had even attempted to shoot his shot.

“This is unbelievable,” added Gaudin.

“So the best part of this right now is that Wiley could totally be faking. This might be the new move. Just walk around with a FanDuel mic and an earpiece in and convince fans that they are actually on TV,” replied Nitkowski.

At long last, Lauren actually ended up giving Ballard her number, which he confirmed on the broadcast.

“Alright, I got the number. We’re good,” added Ballard.

After the game, Gaudin and Nitkowski took to social media to give Ballard props, not only for asking for the fan’s number, but actually getting it.

“Players of the game: 1. Wiley Ballard 2. Grant Holmes 3. Austin Riley,” wrote Nitkowski. “Y’all crushed it on X tonight. Your comments were hilarious.”

Players of the game: 1. Wiley Ballard

2. Grant Holmes

3. Austin Riley Y’all crushed it on X tonight. Your comments were hilarious — CJ (@CJNitkowski) April 15, 2025

“The Wiley Ballard game,” wrote Gaudin.

The Wiley Ballard game 📱 — Brandon Gaudin (@BrandonGaudin) April 15, 2025

While Gaudin and Nitkowski were largely complimentary of Ballard’s decision to go ahead and get Lauren’s digits, others watching at home saw it as unprofessional and inappropriate for someone in Ballard’s role.

Isn’t it unprofessional to do this????? https://t.co/hlwhSzqgNj — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) April 15, 2025

Imagine the tone of the conversation around this had the genders been reversed. https://t.co/1qpEjMcFEN — Kaitlin Urka (@kaitlinurka) April 15, 2025

Wow. This is extremely unprofessional. Women in sports have to work 3x harder due to unnecessary double standards created through their male counterparts. This makes us extremely uncomfortable to watch this broadcast @FanDuelSNBraves 🙄 THIS is what you are showing is acceptable… https://t.co/YfVtP4WHVB — BallparkFashion (@FashionBallpark) April 15, 2025

Clearly, it is far from standard protocol for any sideline reporter to make these kinds of advances towards a fan. And it’s even fair to call into question the kind of commentary that Gaudin and Nitkowski had throughout the interview.

However, others watching at home seemed to believe that Ballard’s actions were largely playful and humorous.