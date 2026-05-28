Credit: BravesVision

C.J. Nitkowski’s playing days are behind him, but the former Major League Baseball pitcher still has the reflexes.

The Atlanta Braves took on the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park on Wednesday, and Nitkowski was in the visitor’s booth alongside broadcasting partner Brandon Gaudin. In the bottom of the fourth, Boston’s Willson Contreras hit a foul ball that landed just below the BravesVision booth, leading to Nitkowski noting that you “gotta be alert here.” Gaudin added that they’re “right on top of the action here.”

A few pitches later, Contreras smacked another foul ball that went flying directly into the booth. Gaudin scooted out of harm’s way; the former pitcher calmly stood there and bare-handed the ball that was headed right for him.

“Always be prepared” – the one thing I remember from Boy Scouts. pic.twitter.com/UB6MTSKA7W — CJ (@CJNitkowski) May 28, 2026

“Oh, C.J., what a catch!” Gaudin marveled. “That thing was coming in hot, and you caught it as clean as can be.”

On the replay, it was made absolutely clear just how smoothly the Braves analyst handled the foul ball.

“So cool, calm and collected,” Gaudin said.