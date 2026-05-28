C.J. Nitkowski’s playing days are behind him, but the former Major League Baseball pitcher still has the reflexes.
The Atlanta Braves took on the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park on Wednesday, and Nitkowski was in the visitor’s booth alongside broadcasting partner Brandon Gaudin. In the bottom of the fourth, Boston’s Willson Contreras hit a foul ball that landed just below the BravesVision booth, leading to Nitkowski noting that you “gotta be alert here.” Gaudin added that they’re “right on top of the action here.”
A few pitches later, Contreras smacked another foul ball that went flying directly into the booth. Gaudin scooted out of harm’s way; the former pitcher calmly stood there and bare-handed the ball that was headed right for him.
“Always be prepared” – the one thing I remember from Boy Scouts. pic.twitter.com/UB6MTSKA7W
— CJ (@CJNitkowski) May 28, 2026
“Oh, C.J., what a catch!” Gaudin marveled. “That thing was coming in hot, and you caught it as clean as can be.”
On the replay, it was made absolutely clear just how smoothly the Braves analyst handled the foul ball.
Right place at the right time @CJNitkowski pic.twitter.com/l2XA5tEH34
— BravesVision (@BravesVisionTV) May 28, 2026
“So cool, calm and collected,” Gaudin said.
“Perhaps never again,” added Nitkowski.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.