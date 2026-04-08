Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA Today Sports

BravesVision appears to be doing a great job of giving fans a unique look at the Atlanta Braves this season, which Ronald Acuña Jr. can attest to.

Perhaps the only reason more people didn’t catch Acuña with his pants down Tuesday night was because of the viral brawl that took place between the Braves and the Los Angeles Angels. But BravesVision tried their best to put Acuña on display.

During the eighth inning of Atlanta’s 7-2 win over the Angels, cameras showed Ozzie Albies in the dugout after hitting a home run. And standing in the background was Acuña, with his pants down.

Cameras accidentally caught Ronald Acuña Jr. with his pants down in the dugout. (H/T: @LuzTheGoosey) pic.twitter.com/Pkg6gdMQip — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 8, 2026



“And Ronald has his pants down in the background,” play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin quickly noted. “Sorry, folks! Live television.”

This is great news for Minnesota Twins analyst Glen Perkins. Last month, Perkins caught his broadcast partner Cory Provus completely off guard by asking if he’s ever seen Byron Buxton with his pants down. After an awkward pause, Perkins later explained he was referring to Buxton’s pant leg being down instead of exposing his socks.

But the Braves and Acuña just legitimized broadcasters asking the question, “Have you ever seen a player with their pants down?” We’ve seen many more salacious examples of players being caught with their pants down. Those examples, however, usually occurred in the locker room. Like the time ESPN went inside an XFL locker room and aired some butt cheeks. Or the time ESPN went inside UNC’s locker room and gave viewers a glimpse of a penis. At least Acuña was fully covered, even with his pants down.