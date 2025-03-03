Photo credit: MLB Network

The Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of America, whatever you want to call it, we can all agree with Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin that it’s the Gulf of something.

During the Braves’ 11-1 win over the New York Yankees Sunday afternoon, the team welcomed VP and general manager of its Spring Training facilities, Mike Dunn to the broadcast. Gaudin asked Dunn to sell the audience on visiting the CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Brandon Gaudin’s eyes when he hears “Gulf of Mexico” 👀 pic.twitter.com/bkWFVKUF3O — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2025



“We’re 10 miles from the Gulf of Mexico,” Dunn said toward the end of his lengthy list of things to do in the area. But the real star of Dunn’s sales pitch was Gaudin’s eyes popping at the mention of “Gulf of Mexico.”

For more than 500 years, saying “Gulf of Mexico” would not have garnered that type of reaction. But less than 100 days into Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, the president made sure to change that. Last month, Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in an attempt to promote America’s greatness, while simultaneously promoting identity politics.



Later in the broadcast, Gaudin had a chance to put his own spin on the Gulf of Mexico, as the body of water was displayed while coming back from a commercial break. And to avoid taking any sides, Gaudin hilariously hit the audience with “Gulf of something.” A true professional.